Three men have been arrested after an "unprovoked" attack in Gloucester which resulted in the victim needing surgery.

Police say the assault happened in St Aldate Street in Gloucester city centre at around 12.30am on Sunday (8 January).

The victim, a man in his 60s, sustained a broken ankle, facial fractures and a black eye in the attack.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "The man was approached by three men who proceeded to kick and punch him in what is understood to be an unprovoked attack.

"He was left with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his face, a black eye, cuts to his nose and forehead, and a broken ankle, which required surgery."

Three men were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Two of the men are from Dursley aged 18 and 19, and the other is a 19-year-old from Chippenham.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police, quoting in incident 9 of 8 January.