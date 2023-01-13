An e-scooter rider has been left with injuries after a crash with an electric bike in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on 8 January at around 5.45pm.

It happened on Trier Way between the vehicle entry and exit routes for Go Outdoors.

The e-scooter rider is believed to have sustained injuries while the electric bike rider received a gash to her leg.

Police want to speak to the e-scooter rider to hear their account of what happened.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "The rider of the e-scooter is described as being a man, aged in his 30s, wearing dark colours with his face covered, and he has dark coloured eyes.

"Officers want to ascertain what level of injuries the e-scooter rider sustained and obtain an account from them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by quoting incident 418 of 9 January.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties?

With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...