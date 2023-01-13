A pedestrian has died following a collision in Bristol sparking a police appeal for witnesses.

The collision between the man and a silver Honda Civic happened on Monday 9 January around 8.30pm on Station Road (A4174) in Filton.

The man was taken to hospital but died a few days later on Wednesday 11 January. His family have been informed.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow officers to attend the scene.

Officers from Avon and Somerset are now looking to speak to witnesses or people with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 5223006576.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties?

With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...