Fire crews rescued four dogs from a home in Saltash after a suspected arson attack this morning (1 February).

A person had escaped the property before fire crews arrived, and was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Crews from Cornwall and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended at around 1:40am.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus, entered the property and used high-pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the fire in the lounge.

"The fire was put out with a positive pressure fan used to ventilate the premises and clear out the smoke."

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are investigating the cause of the fire.

The force has been contacted for a statement.