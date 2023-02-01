Police are investigating after a man 'kissed' an 11-year-old girl on her way home from school in Wells.

The girl was approached on Glastonbury Road by a man, believed to be in his 20s, on Monday afternoon (January 30).

He asked her to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she returned his phone to him.

She then crossed the road to distance himself from the man and called a friend as she walked home.

Avon and Somerset’s PC Rob Chalker said: "Officers have visited the girl at home and spoken to her and her mum.

"She is understandably shaken by what happened and we’re doing everything we can to identify the man.

"House-to-house enquiries have been carried out while CCTV from the area is also being reviewed."

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help, is asked to phone 101 and give the call handler the reference 5223023661.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

"No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.”