A man was punched in the face after he confronted a suspected shoplifter in Keynsham.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a shop in Queens Road in Keynsham on Friday 8 February at around 6.50pm.

They would like to speak to the man pictured who they believe has information which could help the investigation.

After the attack, the man ran off towards Queens Road Park.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The victim did not require hospital treatment but has sustained some bad bruising above his eye".

The man is white, of slim build, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, almost shaven hair. He is shown wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with any information, who saw the incident or can identify the man should call 101 and quote the reference number 5223027349.