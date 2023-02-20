A man has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 4pm on Saturday 18 February following reports of an assault in Ludwell Valley Park, which is in the Wonford area of Exeter.

74-year-old Lorna England, of Southbrook Road in Exeter died at the scene.

Cameron Davis, 30, of Exeter Road in Exmouth was arrested on Saturday evening and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court today (20 February).

Police have created a Major Incident Public Reporting (MIPP) page as part of the investigation into this incident, and are urging people who may have information or footage that may assist enquiries to report it.

The MIPP allows members of the public who may have information to directly send large files such as Doorbell, CCTV and Dashcam footage that could assist in a police investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to report this to Devon and Cornwall Police via the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Finnart.

The website can be found here.