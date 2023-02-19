A man from Bath - who owned machetes and knuckle dusters - has been jailed for more than six years for supplyng class A substances and forcing a teenager to deal drugs.

Solomon Brown, of Snow Hill, Bath, was sentenced on Friday (February 17) at Bristol Crown Court.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty for the supply of class A drugs – heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine – and for acquiring and possessing criminal property.

He was also sentenced for trafficking for forcing a 15-year-old boy into drug dealing and was sentenced for two modern day slavery offences.

Brown was also sentenced for possession with intent to supply cannabis and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He was handed a seven-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO).

It includes strict conditions on his access to a mobile phone, preventing him from arranging travel or accommodation for any person under the age of 18 except for immediate family members.

He is also banned from having unsupervised contact with a juvenile.

Aaron Gardiner, of the Oval, Bath, was given a custodial sentence of three years and four months which will be served at a young person’s institution.

The 21-year-old was also sentenced for the supply of class A drugs – heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine – and for acquiring and possessing criminal property.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer in the case, PC Christopher Cook, said: "Exploiting children to sell drugs is disgraceful. We can never fully understand the significant impact these events have had on the young person.

"We welcome the court’s decision to impose the STPO on Brown and this will stop him from putting another child at risk to benefit his own agenda once he is released.

"The sentence handed to Brown and Gardiner reflects the magnitude of the crimes they have committed, and I would like to think the length of the sentences received will resonate with those involved or about to become involved in drug supply.

"I hope the community of Snow Hill see the impact of the action taken to tackle drug supply in the area.

"I would like to encourage the public to continue supplying the police with information to assist us in tackling county lines and drug supply within the other communities in Avon and Somerset."

As part of the warrant carried out on 15 November 2022, five other individuals linked to the case were arrested and some remain under investigation.

Following the warrant, evidence was found which proved Brown had been exploiting others to deal drugs for him.

This included a 15-year-old boy trafficked to Bath from elsewhere in the country. The victim was held in servitude to deal drugs for the drug line.

The force said: "The child was safeguarded and offered support throughout the investigation.

"Brown also had multiple weapons in his possession, including machetes and knuckle dusters.

"At Gardiner's address, a large volume of cash and drugs were seized.

"In total, officers seized £1,020 of crack cocaine, £510 of heroin, £6,410 of cocaine and almost £10,000 in cash.

