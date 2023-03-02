Dramatic pictures from the scene of a crash on the M5 show part of a truck attached to an overhead gantry.

The incident happened this morning (2 March) when a tipper truck collided with a gantry.

Following the crash, a road closure has been put in place between Junction 17 for the A4018 at Cribbs Causeway towards Bristol Airport and Junction 18 for the M49.

Avon and Somerset Police are at the scene of the incident, and say no injuries have been reported.

The M5 has been closed while emergency services deal with a crash Credit: Carar Tyer

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to the M5 at around 8.20am today (Thursday 2 March) following reports of a tipper truck colliding with an overhead gantry on the southbound carriageway between junctions 17 (Cribbs Causeway) and 18 (Avonmouth).

“The motorway is currently closed in both directions.

“There have been no reported injuries.”

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.