A man is being sought after shop staff were threatened with a knife and goods were stolen.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal for public help in hunting down a man pictured in CCTV footage at a shop in Filton.

The force said it was the first incident in two linked robberies.

The first incident occurred at a store in Abbey Wood Shopping Park, where an offender took items before threatening staff with a blade when challenged, shortly before midday on Sunday 12 March.

The following day, a similar incident was reported to the police, at a food store at Shield Retail Centre, shortly before 9pm.

Nobody was injured in either robbery.

Avon and Somerset Police believe the two events are linked and has now released an image of a man they are hoping to identify as part of their investigation.

The man pictured is said to be approximately 30 years old and about 5ft 8" tall, with short dark hair and a beard.

He was seen wearing a black jacket, grey trousers and carrying an orange bag.

It is believed he used a black bike to travel to and from the store.

The force is urging the man or anyone who recognises him, to get in contact, by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5223058467.

