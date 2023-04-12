Play Brightcove video

Watch as sea foam rolls into Fistral Beach

If you've been to the beach on a stormy day, then you may have noticed clumps of sea foam on the seafront.

When powerful waves and tides churn them together, sea foam is formed on the water and then left behind when it lashes the shores.

The white foamy substance is made when the sea is churned up by the wind and waves and all the tiny bits of seaweed, organic matter, pollution and all sorts of particles get shaken up and form frothy bubbles on a large scale.

It's happens naturally and is completely harmless to people, in fact it's often an indicator that the sea or ocean has a productive ecosystem.

Although it's fairly safe to play with the sea foam, dangerous animals or things could be hiding below the thick white bubbles so it's good to be careful when playing in it.

The sea foam has appeared as Storm Noa has hit the region with Devon and Cornwall braced to be badly impacted.

The storm, named by French forecaster Meteo, is predicted to grow stronger over the course of the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has been issued for Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset, with winds of up to 70-75mph expected.

It has added that there is a potential for short-term losses of power and disruption to road and ferry travel in the region.