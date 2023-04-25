Work to move the storm tower at Compass Point in Bude has begun following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The historic tower will be rebuilt 100 metres inland so it is protected from further coastal erosion brought on by climate change and more frequent and destructive storms.

It is the second time that the 190-year-old tower needs to be moved due to climate change, having been moved before in 1881.

It's estimated that the project will cost an estimated £400,000.

Bude-Stratton Town Council was awarded a Heritage Fund Lottery grant of £249,362 to save the Grade-II listed building.

But it has taken a year’s worth of fundraising and work, with the community raising more than £60,000 in just seven weeks through a Crowdfunder campaign.

Stuart McLeod, from the lottery heritage fund, said: "We're so happy to hear that the work to relocate the storm tower will begin soon.

"This structure, which is so iconic on the Bude cliffs, was at risk of being lost forever. This building will now be saved for future generations to continue to enjoy."

The Storm Tower was originally designed in 1835 as a refuge for the coastguard and for ornamental purposes.