Watch Richard Lawrence's report.

More than 2,000 teenagers battled poor weather on Dartmoor to complete the famous Ten Tors Challenge this weekend (29 and 30 April).

Young people of all ages and abilities took on the formidable trek, with some covering 55 miles in two days.

They turned out at dawn on Saturday and struck off across the moor, unfazed by low cloud and poor visibility.

The Teignbridge Explorers made it home, despite one of their number nursing a leg injury sustained in training two weeks ago.

Callum Kearns, the brave lad, said of the Ten Tors: "It was amazing, very hard and long."

His parents added: “He was determined to do it no matter what happened, I think.

“He was like ‘just give me the painkillers and get me through it’.”

The Ten Tors Challenge is attempted by 2,400 teenagers in 400 teams of six.

The teams navigate routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles, depending on age, over the Northern half of Dartmoor, visiting ten nominated tors or check points in under two days.

They must be self-sufficient, carrying all that they need to complete their route and stay out overnight safely.

A team from Torquay Girls Grammar School were all smiles on the start line, but the finish saw them overcome by emotion.

"It’s so embarrassing, we can’t stop crying. The finish line is the best thing we’ve seen in two days," one said.

Young people of all abilities turned out in force, with many taking on the 15-mile Jubilee Challenge event.

Sarah Steggels, from Lampard Community School in Barnstaple, said: "It’s been an amazing experience, it’s just incredible."