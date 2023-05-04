People are being reminded to lock their cars following a spate of thefts in Lechlade over the past few days.

There have been several reports that vehicles were entered and searched. Items stolen include purses, bank cards, cash, house and car keys and loose change.

Witnesses report seeing a man who was wearing a black coat in the area and looking around at cars, trying the handles and entering ones which were unlocked.

Some vehicles had been entered and searched with nothing taken.

Incidents have been reported to police in the areas of Swan Close, Old Railway Close, Fairford Road, The Spinney, Hambidge Lane, Gassons Way and Cuthwine Place.

Thieves are often opportunistic, and police are urging people to make sure that they have nothing of value or sentimental items left inside or in view.

Gloucestershire Police say: "Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief.

"Wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.

"Also having a vehicle's registration and insurance documents could let a thief pretend to be the owner. Which means they could sell it on quite easily. So, never leave any documents in the vehicle."

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity taking place and people trying door handles is asked to report it immediately by calling 999.

If you have been a victim of theft, you can report it online.