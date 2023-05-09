A man has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

Chis Green, from Nursery Close in Peterborough, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 9 May.

The 31-year-old was arrested on the M4 at 8.45pm on Saturday 6 May following an alleged incident in Corsham.

Wiltshire Police said it received reports that someone in a Ford Fiesta was "pulling people over" around the county.

The force requested that anyone who had been pulled over by the car pictured above to call 101.