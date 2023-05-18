The results of a post-mortem examination on a woman who died at a house in Bristol are "inconclusive", police say.

Officers were called to an address in Greystoke Gardens in Southmead at just before 10.10pm on 16 May by the ambulance service.

The woman's death is being treated as suspicious pending the results of further examinations to establish what caused it.

The woman has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a 37-year-old from Southmead.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer at Avon and Somerset Police.

A man in his fifties of no fixed abode was arrested from the address in connection with the investigation on Tuesday night.

He remains in police custody after officers obtained a warrant of further detention from the court.

Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue and anyone with concerns following this tragic incident can speak to officers at the scene.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who was in the Greystoke Gardens area between Monday evening 15 May and Tuesday night, and is yet to speak with officers, especially who has dashcam or other footage.

Anyone with any information is is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223114111.