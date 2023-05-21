A child has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following an assault in Bristol.

Police were called at around 9pm last night (20 May) after a 14 year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

It's thought he was attacked at around 1pm the same day at Filwood Park Playing fields.

Following an initial investigation, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Both currently remain in police custody.

Police believe the victim may have been helped home by a stranger and are trying to trace him.

This Good Samaritan is described as a white man in his fifties who was driving a black car.

Detectives from Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information about how the boy received his injuries and especially about the person who took him home.

Anyone who may be able to help the force with their investigation is being urged to call 101 and give the reference number 5223117763.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111, or via their website.