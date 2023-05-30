Pulp is rumoured to be performing on the Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival after organisers released the full schedule.

At the moment an unknown band called 'The Churnups' are set to perform on the main stage at 6.15pm on the Friday of the festival.

But people were quick to notice there is no such band.

The fake name has many convinced it will in fact be Pulp - because if you churn something up, you get Pulp.

It's been more than 10 years since the band performed at Worthy Farm, having previously performed a secret set on the Park Stage in 2011.

They're no strangers to the festival, having performed several times in the 1990s.

The band is set to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival in mid-June before taking break ahead of their UK tour which starts in London on 1 July.

While the full schedule for Glastonbury Festival has now been released, there will still be plenty of surprises in store for music fans as there are close to 40 acts still to be announced.

Other rumoured names include Blur, Mumford and Sons and DMAs.

Elsewhere, The Amazons also appear to have self-confirmed themselves for one of the secret sets on Twitter.

