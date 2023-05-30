Glastonbury Festival have released the full schedule for 2023 - with close to 40 slots still to be announced.

A few previously unannounced names have been added to the line-up, including Courteeners, Dermot Kennedy and The Hives.

Fans are also convinced the unknown act 'The Churnups' performing on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of the festival will in fact be rock band Pulp.

There are close to 37 acts listed as 'TBA' on the full 2023 schedule on Glastonbury Festival's website.

While some will be 'secret sets', others are simply places still waiting to confirm lesser-known acts.

The main slots to watch out for are two TBA slots at Woodsies, which used to be the John Peel stage, on Friday and Saturday as well as an empty slot on The Park stage on Saturday evening.

Here are all the 'TBA' slots and secret set spots in this year's Glastonbury Festival line-up.

Pyramid

Friday - The Churnups - 6.15pm - 7.30pm

Woodsies

Friday - TBA - 7.30pm to 8.30pm

Saturday - TBA - 6pm to 7pm

The Park

Saturday - TBA - 7.45pm to 8.45pm

The Rabbit Hole

Saturday - TBA - 1am to 2am

Sunday - TBA - 11pm to 12am

The Temple

Friday - TBA - 10pm to 11pm

Saturday - TBA - 12am to 1.30am

Saturday - TBA - 3am to 4.30am

The Rum Shack

Sunday - TBA - 12am to 1am

Truth Stage

Saturday - TBA - 1.30am to 2.15am

Platform 23

Saturday - TBA - 3.30am to 4.30am

The Sistxrhood

Friday - TBA - 5pm to 6pm

Friday - TBA - 6pm to 7am

Saturday - TBA - 10pm to 11pm

Saturday - TBA - 11pm to 12am

Saturday - TBA - 12am to 1am

Saturday - TBA - 1am to 2.30am

Saturday - TBA - 2.30am to 4am

Saturday - TBA - 4am to 6am

Nomad

Thursday - TBA - 3pm to 4pm

Thursday - TBA - 4pm to 5pm

Friday - TBA - 9pm to 10pm

Friday - TBA - 10pm to 11pm

Friday - TBA - 11pm to 12am

Saturday - TBA - 7pm to 8.30pm

Saturday - TBA - 8.30pm to 10pm

Saturday - TBA - 10pm to 12am

Sunday - TBA - 11pm to 12am

Greenpeace

Saturday - TBA - 12am to 1.30am

Sunday - TBA - 3pm to 5pm

BBC Introducing

Friday - TBA - 5pm to 5.30pm

Sunday - TBA - 5pm to 5.30pm

Mavericks

Friday - TBA - 12am to 3am

Saturday - TBA - 12am to 3am

Sunday - TBA - 12am to 2am

