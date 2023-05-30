Glastonbury Festival: All the TBA acts and secret sets as set times announced for 2023 line-up
Glastonbury Festival have released the full schedule for 2023 - with close to 40 slots still to be announced.
A few previously unannounced names have been added to the line-up, including Courteeners, Dermot Kennedy and The Hives.
Fans are also convinced the unknown act 'The Churnups' performing on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday of the festival will in fact be rock band Pulp.
There are close to 37 acts listed as 'TBA' on the full 2023 schedule on Glastonbury Festival's website.
While some will be 'secret sets', others are simply places still waiting to confirm lesser-known acts.
The main slots to watch out for are two TBA slots at Woodsies, which used to be the John Peel stage, on Friday and Saturday as well as an empty slot on The Park stage on Saturday evening.
Here are all the 'TBA' slots and secret set spots in this year's Glastonbury Festival line-up.
Pyramid
Friday - The Churnups - 6.15pm - 7.30pm
Woodsies
Friday - TBA - 7.30pm to 8.30pm
Saturday - TBA - 6pm to 7pm
The Park
Saturday - TBA - 7.45pm to 8.45pm
The Rabbit Hole
Saturday - TBA - 1am to 2am
Sunday - TBA - 11pm to 12am
The Temple
Friday - TBA - 10pm to 11pm
Saturday - TBA - 12am to 1.30am
Saturday - TBA - 3am to 4.30am
The Rum Shack
Sunday - TBA - 12am to 1am
Truth Stage
Saturday - TBA - 1.30am to 2.15am
Platform 23
Saturday - TBA - 3.30am to 4.30am
The Sistxrhood
Friday - TBA - 5pm to 6pm
Friday - TBA - 6pm to 7am
Saturday - TBA - 10pm to 11pm
Saturday - TBA - 11pm to 12am
Saturday - TBA - 12am to 1am
Saturday - TBA - 1am to 2.30am
Saturday - TBA - 2.30am to 4am
Saturday - TBA - 4am to 6am
Nomad
Thursday - TBA - 3pm to 4pm
Thursday - TBA - 4pm to 5pm
Friday - TBA - 9pm to 10pm
Friday - TBA - 10pm to 11pm
Friday - TBA - 11pm to 12am
Saturday - TBA - 7pm to 8.30pm
Saturday - TBA - 8.30pm to 10pm
Saturday - TBA - 10pm to 12am
Sunday - TBA - 11pm to 12am
Greenpeace
Saturday - TBA - 12am to 1.30am
Sunday - TBA - 3pm to 5pm
BBC Introducing
Friday - TBA - 5pm to 5.30pm
Sunday - TBA - 5pm to 5.30pm
Mavericks
Friday - TBA - 12am to 3am
Saturday - TBA - 12am to 3am
Sunday - TBA - 12am to 2am
