Fire crews are warning people to check safety instructions on how to store electric devices after a hoverboard burst into flames in a home.

The blaze caused damage to the house in Knowle, Bristol on the morning of Monday 5 June.

Firefighters from Bedminster Fire Station were sent to the scene.

It's thought the fire was caused by the lithium battery housed in this hoverboard. Credit: Bedminster Fire Station.

It's believed the cause was an electric hoverboard being stored in the property, which is powered by a lithium battery.

The fire service said the small domestic fire involved an electric hoverboard and told people to check for safe storage tips online.

It comes just months after a man from Somerset warned he was lucky to survive after his electric scooter caught fire, leaving his home in Yeovil uninhabitable.

Meanwhile, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have recently warned that e-scooters and other devices with lithium batteries can 'fail catastrophically' and explode.