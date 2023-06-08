Glastonbury Festival kicks off very soon and organisers have announced there will be a new immersive area.

Known as the 'Rhizosphere', it promises to be a new party space located near the iconic 22-metre 'rave tree' at Greenpeace Field and behind the Sun Stage.

Poppy Flint and Benji Bailes are working on it and organisers said it will be a "multi-sensory experience" addition to the festival.

A new ‘multisensory experience’ is coming to Worthy Farm Credit: PA

It will feature artists in residence, live bio-sonification (using technology to turn the bio-rhythms of natural objects into sound) and "celebrates the queerness of nature".

Areeba Hamid, Greenpeace Co-Executive Director, will join the Rhizosphere team for an exclusive discussion.

