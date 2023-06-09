Disposable vapes have been banned at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

Festival organisers have added the vapes, such as Elf Bars and Lost Marys, to the 'what not to bring' list.

Among the expected list of banned items, such as knives, glass and gazebos, the new addition reads: " Do not bring disposable vapes. They pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres”.

In 2022, disposable vapes could be purchased on-site. But this change of policy stems from wanting to protect the environment.

One volunteer litter picker said last year that many years ago, they would be collecting thousands of cigarette butts but now it's just a "sea of bars".

The lithium batteries inside disposable vapes makes them very hard to recycle and they present a hazard during the waste disposal process.

It is not yet clear exactly how Glastonbury Festival will enforce this ban, but attendees can expect to be questioned if seen with one. There's no suggestion the devices will be confiscated.