Will and Bobbi spoke to ITV West Country about the special moment

A woman was left in shock when her boyfriend proposed in the middle of Elton John's headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

Will Huyton and Bobbi Hadgraft, from Hull, had travelled all the way to Worthy Farm for their first ever Glastonbury.

Just before Tiny Dancer, Will got down on one knee and popped the big question.

Speaking on Monday, fiancée Bobbi said: "I actually couldn't have imagined anything more crazy in terms of a proposal.

"He's told me that the plan originally was for something polar opposite, he said he was going to propose to me on the beach in Cornwall so very quiet, very tame.

"Instead he decided to flip that on its head. I had to check he wasn't joking- I said 'are you serious?' I had no idea it was coming.

"I think Jake was panicking because I kept asking if he was joking or having me on."

Jake said: "It was a moment that was magical and I just thought what's the point waiting any longer so brought it forward.

"I'd planned it for in a few weeks time, on the beach in Cornwall and then halfway through Elton John's set I thought you know what, we'll do it now.

"What better way to do it than surrounded by thousands of people with Elton's last show in England so yeah.

"I think I'd have looked pretty silly if she'd said no, a bit embarrassing."

Credit: Bobbi Hadgraft

The couple often spend time together at festivals but it was their first time at Glastonbury, travelling from their home in Manchester.

Together, they said: "It's the best festival we've ever been to, when people say it's life-changing it's true.

"From an outside perspective you're always a bit sceptical but you go there and anything that you can imagine in your wildest dreams is there.

Bobbi added: " It's funny because somebody actually said 'you got engaged there, are you going to get married at Glastonbury?

"We haven't really got a firm plan, we're thinking next summer but we've got a lot to think about.

"More than you'd normally take away from a festival anyway."

The festival officially came to an end on Sunday night with Sir Elton John welcoming four special guests on to the famous Pyramid Stage for what was his last ever UK performance.