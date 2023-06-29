Tributes have been paid to an "ultra-talented" and "unique" DJ who died at Glastonbury Festival.

Jason Wilder, otherwise known as Jason Winder, was pronounced dead on the site after being found unresponsive in his tent.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Sadly, the man, a member of the festival’s crew, was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

In a statement posted online, Tim Newton, who performed on Phuket radio in Thailand with Jason, said: "Very, very sad news this morning of the death of work compatriot and good friend Jason Wilder. Jason passed away whilst at the Glastonbury music festival whilst resting in his on-site tent.

"Jason is best known in Phuket for his long stint behind the afternoon 'Drive' mic at Live 89.5FM, part of the Phuket News empire. Every show would open with 'Sawasdee krub pi nong krub!' Then it would be three hours of non-stop 'Jason' from there on.

"Such a natural-born engager and entertainer - solo behind the mic, or in the company of close friends and family, or in front of thousands."

He added that Jason was "ultra-talented, unique and always surprising".

"When he was 'on' it was hard to turn him off," he continued.

"Apart from a huge expat following, he had even more close Thai friends. He spoke his own version of Thai but it didn't really matter because his intentions were always clear with his wicked grin and wide smile, always embracing anyone near into his world of spontaneous fun.

"Jason spent most of the post-Covid years working back in the UK, mostly in music and when we last spoke a few months ago, it was about Glastonbury.... Glastonbury, Glastonbury, Glastonbury. And he died there doing what he loved - surrounded by music, friends, and you can be sure, a lot of love and laughter.

"Jason lived large and packed a lot of life into his 48 short years.

"RIP dear friend."

Another friend wrote: "You will be missed so much Jason and by so so many.

"Glastonbury was your second home so, in a sense, it is fitting you leave us from a place that was part of your DNA. Thanks for all the fab memories."

While someone else described him as "a force of nature" with "a massive lust for life".

It was the second fatality at the festival this year after a man in his 40s died in a medical incident in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services attended the incident, which happened on a footpath known as the old railway line, shortly before 4am.

A police spokesman confirmed the man died at the scene and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

The festival ended on Monday, though crew remain at the site to clear up and return it to fields that are ready for cows to graze on.

This year’s event, attended by more than 200,000 people, was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Gun N’ Roses and Sir Elton John.