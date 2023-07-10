A woman from Melksham has died after falling from her horse when it was spooked by a motorbike.

The women was riding on Bollands Hill near Seend when the incident happened shortly before 3.40pm on Sunday 9 July.

Wiltshire Police say the horse was spooked by a motorbike approaching from a blind bend.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was thrown from the horse and died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The motorcyclist and horse were also left with minor injuries. No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 221 of yesterday’s date. Alternatively, they can contact the team directly at SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.