Police are searching for two people after a teenage boy was stabbed in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a property on Wallingford Road in Knowle West at around 4pm on Sunday 31 July.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say two people were seen fleeing the scene on motorbikes.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A search for two people who were seen leaving the scene on motorbikes is currently ongoing.

“A cordon has been put in place at the address while enquiries are carried out."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote the reference 5223183834.