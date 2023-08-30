Man admits trying to kill woman he thought was GCHQ spy

A man has admitted trying to kill a woman he believed was a spy outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

Joshua Bowles, 29, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to attempted murder after stabbing the victim because he believed she worked at GCHQ.

The woman - who was referred to in charges only by the code number “99230” - suffered multiple stab wounds during the incident on 9 March.

It happened outside Leisure at Cheltenham in Tommy Taylors Lane, around three miles from the UK intelligence agency's Cheltenham base.

