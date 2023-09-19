Students at a prestigious college in Devon have been told they will now be able to start their course only days after they were told they were being postponed.

Incoming students at Schumacher College were told on Thursday 16 September that their courses, which were due to commence the following Monday, had been put on hold.

But the courses will now begin as planned following a resolution of 'some of the issues', including "financial challenges and an over-ambitious agenda", which had led to the postponement.

A spokesperson for the College said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience that this challenging situation caused to students and their families, and we look forward to them starting their studies.

"We have been working intensively with our partners and stakeholders to resolve the issues which arose last week.

"The Trust continues to formulate realistic options for a way forward for Schumacher College and these options are now being progressed to test feasibility.

"Although this work is still ongoing, we are confident that it is no longer necessary to ‘pause’ learning.

"We would like to thank our partners and stakeholders for their support which has enabled us to reduce the course postponement to just one day.

"All other courses, events and activities which are scheduled will continue as planned."