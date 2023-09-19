Play Brightcove video

Watch the timelapse video of the demolition

This is the moment the old 164-foot Tolgroggan bridge over the A30 was dismantled.

The demolition was carried out as part of National Highways’ multi-million upgrade to the A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross - turning it from a single carriageway road to a dual carriageway.

The project includes the Chiverton Cross roundabout, which has been described as "Cornwall's worst accident hotspot", being removed as well as the creation of new flyover, bridges and underpasses.

The 32-year-old accommodation bridge was removed over the weekend to make way for a new 'green bridge' that will be constructed over the Marazanvose section of the new dual carriageway.

Road closures were in place with long diversions of up to 22 miles in place to allow the works to take place.

The bridge is set to provide a safe way for badgers, voles and other small animals, insects and birds to cross the road and include a footpath and a bridleway for horse riders.

Protective mats and platforms were in place across the road to protect the surface.

Works started at at 9am on Saturday (16 September) and were completed at midday on Sunday (17 September) with debris cleared and removed before the road could reopen in the early hours of Monday (18 September).

Neil Winter, Senior Project Manager for National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross scheme, said: “We appreciate road closures have an impact on people’s journey times, we understand roadworks can be frustrating, and we thank people for their patience during this weekend’s closure.

“The A30 closure enabled our contractors Costain and their teams to make real progress with a number of works at the weekend, we’re keeping all closures to a minimum and we’ll ensure we communicate well in advance any further closures later in the year.”

The new carriageway is scheduled to be opened at the end of winter 2023/2024.