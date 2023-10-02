Two brothers from Bristol have been diagnosed with the same type of cancer just months apart.

Twins Andy and Tony Farquharson, 61, both received a prostate cancer diagnosis this year - Andy in April and Tony in July.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men - around one in eight men in the UK get the disease.

Andy decided to contact his GP after hearing an advert on the radio which highlighted that there was an increased chance of men with Afro-Caribbean heritage getting prostate cancer.

He said: “When I heard I had prostate cancer it was a mixture of shock and disbelief. I had no symptoms, I’d just heard the same Prostate Cancer UK radio advert highlighting the risk of prostate cancer for men of Afro-Caribbean heritage on several occasions. That prompted me to see my GP.”

The brothers are now supporting each other through the diagnosis. Credit: BPM Media

Andy's diagnosis prompted his brother Tony to get checked out, and to everyone's dismay, Tony’s results showed that he also had cancer.

Tony said: “Being the twin brother of Andy, it was advised that I should also get tested for prostate cancer as it can run in families. Following my prostate-specific antigen blood test, the level was lower than Andy’s, but due to my family history, it was deemed prudent to have an MRI scan and then a biopsy. I’m so glad I did.”

The brothers are now supporting each other through this journey along with their entire family. Many of their family members took on the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday 1 October to raise awareness of the illness.

Before the race, Andy said: “None have done any serious running, but the drive to succeed will get them all through. Me and Tony are incredibly proud of them all, for their support of us and for taking on this challenge too.

“We have already smashed our fundraising target, but our mission remains to make a positive impact and raise awareness about this silent killer, not only for ourselves but for the countless other families affected by this disease.”

Seren Evans, head of events and community fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of Andy and Tony, and their families, who will take on the Cardiff Half Marathon, raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and an early diagnosis can save your life. Money raised will fund ground-breaking research towards a screening programme, so we can catch prostate cancer early and save lives.

“It’s great to hear that Andy and Tony are being treated for this disease, but their remarkable story illustrates just why more men need to be aware of the risk of prostate cancer. Men are at higher risk if they are over 50, Black or have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer. Anyone with concerns should visit the charity’s online risk checker."