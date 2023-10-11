Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV West Country's Max Walsh went to see the new "learning village"

Hundreds of children will be taught in marquees after parts of their school building were closed due to ageing concrete.

Clevedon School, in North Somerset, had to close its main building last month following the discovery of "structural weaknesses" in its 60-year-old buildings.

22 classrooms, as well as numerous offices and storage cupboards, were closed due to issues with ageing concrete beams made of high alumina cement concrete (HAAC).

The problem was discovered by structural engineers during an inspection of the school site and is unrelated to the national Raac issue.

At the moment, students at Clevedon School are having lessons on the squash courts. Credit: ITV West Country

The secondary school, which has about 1350 students, put temporary arrangements in place to ensure pupils could still be taught on-site after the buildings were closed.

Students have been having lessons on the sports courts and in the canteen, but soon they will be taught in a new "learning village".

Two temporary marquees have been erected on the school field to replace the "compromised classrooms".

Jim Smith, Headteacher of Clevedon School said: "We now have marquee structures with solid sides which will be sub-divided into classroom size shape, so we can restore learning capacity and get those important routines back for learning".

The marquees are due to be ready by the end of October. Credit: ITV West Country

It is not known yet what will happen to the school building.

"Who knows whether we're going to repair the building, replace the building or maybe we're looking at a more significant investment into school buildings," Mr Smith said.

"They say out of every crisis comes an opportunity, and clearly we're working with the Department of Education and our Trust to ensure that we get the very best outcome of this situation."

The temporary marquees are due to be ready by the end of October.

