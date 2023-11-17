Play Brightcove video

Kathy Wardle speaks with Jessica Sweetman, a singer from Cornwall who made a name for herself in the States.

A singer from Cornwall has signed a record deal with a label in America after she secretly slept in their offices.

On a visit home to Seaton between video shoots, Jessica Sweetman, best known by her artist name Jessika, told ITV News about her journey to becoming a signed musician.

In her teens, Jessica played gigs in pubs, now she’s released an album with BMG records in the US.

“The support I have from Cornwall, from the Southwest, has been amazing, ever since I was 16 years old,” said Jessica.

Jessica is not just a singer, she's also a song writer and multi-instrumentalist.

“I used to sing in all the pubs here. Me and my dad would travel around doing gigs all over Cornwall,” said Jessica.

She did a stint opening for Van Morrison in London which led to her securing a publishing deal.

Still, Jessica was resolute about getting a record deal and flew to Nashville in search of superstardom, securing her first steps through a record label with BMG.

But not before they caught her sleeping on the sofa of their offices.

“They caught me on camera, and I had to leave. But they weren’t upset with me,” Jessica said.

On her new album Jessika confronts mental health, OCD, lust and love straight-on. Credit: BMG

She added: “I did not stop writing. I wrote my whole album in that time.”

Jessica then called up Jon Loba, president of the label in Nashville, and said: “Hey, I want to show you what I’ve been working on.”

When he asked where she lived, and Jessica told him she’d been sleeping on the sofa, the president signed her immediately.

Now a signed singer living in New York, Jessica’s family, especially her mum, are very proud.

“I’ve been with her on this journey and it’s been truly wonderful. The success she’s getting she deserves because she believes in herself and she works hard.”

Jessica thanks everyone who has supported her on this journey, especially those from her home town: “It’s a tough business, it can feel lonely…but everything's moving in the right direction.”

ITV News West Country first came to know Jessica back in 2009 when one of her songs was used in a mobile phone ad in Slovenia.

At the time, she was working on a beauty counter in Plymouth. Now, her album ‘World Ain’t Ready’ has half a million streams.