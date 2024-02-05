Man arrested after cannabis farm discovered in Kingswood

A man has been arrested and more than 1,400 cannabis plants seized during a police warrant in South Gloucestershire.

Officers attended Moravian Road in Kingswood on Thursday 1 February morning, after reports of suspicious activity were made by the community.

The plants were seized, and a 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug.

He has since been released on bail.

Following the warrant, PC Charles Moore said: “Community information was vital for us in understanding what was happening at this address and we encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it to us.

“Drugs have a huge negative impact on our communities and vulnerable members of society and we will not tolerate their presence.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved in carrying out the warrant and our specialist teams for their dedication in removing these drugs from our streets.”