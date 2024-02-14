A man from Weston-super-Mare who tried to kill his mother after she got off a bus has been jailed for attempted murder.

On 28 February 2023, David Sosa Salomon drove from his temporary caravan home in Oldmixon Crescent in Weston-super-Mare, to Filton in South Gloucestershire.

The 37-year-old waited near a pub on Filton Avenue that afternoon until the bus his mother regularly boarded stopped.

When she got off, Salomon stabbed her several times.

People intervened to help protect her, eventually getting Salomon to drop the knife. They called the police and officers arrested Salomon at the scene.

He admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but was convicted of attempted murder after a trial at Bristol Crown Court in December.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Paul Davey, said: “David Sosa Solomon had a pre-meditated plan to attack his mother and subjected her to a horrific level of violence.

“The victim required stitches in hospital after the attack, but it is through good fortune and the commendable bravery of the public that she was not more seriously injured.”

Lucy Coleman, senior crown prosecutor in the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The jury carefully considered the evidence and found David Sosa Salomon guilty of attempting to murder his mother in broad daylight as she got off a bus in Filton.

“They rejected his explanation that his intentions were limited to causing her really serious injury.

“She was subjected to what must have been a horrifying attack as he stabbed her in the neck with a knife before subjecting her to a more sustained attack as she lay on the ground.

“But for the remarkable bravery of members of the public the defendant’s intentions may well have been realised.”

On Friday 9 February, he received a 19-year jail sentence.