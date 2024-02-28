'Country's biggest' electric car battery factory to be built in Somerset

A giant electric car battery giga-factory, set to be the 'biggest in the country', will be built in Somerset, it's been announced.

Jaguar Landrover's owners Tata outlined the plans last year - confirming that the UK had been chosen as the home of the company's first gigafactory outside of India. But it has now been confirmed the factory will be built on a site near Bridgwater.

Around 4,000 jobs will be created for people to work in the multi-billion pound factory, which will be based at the Gravity Smart Campus.

A spokesperson from battery manufacturer Agratas, who has acquired the factory, said: "It's hoped that by the early 2030s, the facility will contribute almost half of the projected battery manufacturing capacity required for the UK automotive sector.

"To realise the transformative potential of the gigafactory, Agratas will work closely with local and regional partners, including Somerset Council, Bridgwater and Taunton College, and the wider Gravity Smart Campus, to deliver bespoke education and training programmes in the region, creating local jobs for local people."

Thousands of residents living near the site of the future gigafactory campus are set to receive a leaflet through the post this week, introducing Agratas to the community.

In addition to providing insight into Agratas’ plans, the leaflet invites people to follow Agratas’ community WhatsApp channel for regular updates on the site’s progress.

Tom Flack, CEO of Agratas, said: “Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge Britain’s transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process.

“We care deeply about the communities we operate in, so it’s imperative to us that we work with, and listen to, our new neighbours as we build our factory in Somerset.

“That’s why we’ll be holding an event for local residents very soon, so we can share more about our plans and introduce our team to the community.”

Construction on the site will be completed in phases, the company says, with battery production set to start in 2026.