A lifeboat crew from the RNLI at Port Isaac, Cornwall were called out to a report of a possible person in distress, only to discover it was a traffic cone in the sea.

The lifeboat was launched on Sunday 14 April after being alerted by the National Coastwatch Institution at Boscastle regarding a potential emergency situation off the coast.

They received reports of what appeared to be a kayak paddle and an orange object, possibly a flotation device, approximately a mile offshore between Meachards Rock and Beenie Sisters.

When crews arrived the items were safely collected by the RNLI crew. To their surprise, the orange object was identified as a traffic cone, highlighting the challenges of identifying objects at sea.

Following standard protocol, they still conducted a shoreline search in collaboration with the Boscastle Coastguard Rescue team and fortunately there was nobody stranded or in need of help.

Due to adverse weather conditions including high winds and rough sea, the crew made a cautious return to their base.

Kevin Dingle, Lifeboat Operations Manager of Port Isaac RNLI said: "We are immensely proud of the swift response and professionalism demonstrated by our volunteers in this operation.

"Although this turned out to be a false alarm with good intent, it underscores the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared for any eventuality on the water."