Footage of the actions that led to Charlotte Dujardin's withdrawal from the Paris Olympics was exclusively obtained with ITV's Good Morning Britain, as ITV News' West of England reporter Sangita Lal reports

A major equestrian brand has ended its sponsorship deal with Charlotte Dujardin after a video emerged of her repeatedly whipping a horse during a training session.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic dressage champion, was provisionally suspended by the equestrian's governing body, the Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), and will not be competing at the 2024 Olympics.

Charles Owen, a brand which sells safety equipment for riders, has announced it will be terminating its sponsorship deal with her management team.

In a statement the company's chief executive Dave Derby said the firm would not be commenting on the specifics as an investigation is underway, but that it considers any "actual or perceived mistreatment; of any horse to be 'totally unacceptable".

The brand has worked in partnership with Miss Dujardin for a number of years.

Dave Derby said: "Following the allegations which led to Charlotte Dujardin withdrawing from the Olympic Games in Paris, and the subsequent release of the video referenced in those allegations, Charles Owen has been in discussions with Miss Dujardin’s management team.

"We will not be commenting on the specific allegations as there is an ongoing FEI investigation into the matter.

"However, as a globally respected brand known for our work in improving rider safety and promoting horse welfare, Charles Owen considers any actual or perceived mistreatment of any horse to be totally unacceptable at any level of the sport.

"Charles Owen and Miss Dujardin have had a successful partnership for many years, but while we understand the sentiment of her public statement, we have decided to terminate our sponsorship agreement with Miss Dujardin with immediate effect."

Dujardin is a three-time Olympic dressage champion. Credit: PA

Commenting after the video of the training session emerged, Charlotte Dujardin said she was "sincerely sorry".

She said in a statement: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

"Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition - including the Paris Olympics - while this process takes place.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

Dujardin added she will "cooperate fully" with all ongoing investigations into the incident "until the process is complete".