A teenage carer who travelled 4,000 miles to Devon to become a 'dolphin doctor' says it's one of the best decisions she's ever made.

Tsian Deslandes grew up in Trinidad, but moved to the UK at the age of 19 to study at the University of Plymouth.

Before the move she was working in a shop to support her mum, and caring for her grandmother, doubting whether she'd ever be able to go to university.

But supported by her family, Tsian took the leap and within two weeks of applying for an environmental management and sustainability course, moved halfway across the world.

She said: “I grew up by the sea and told my mum I wanted to be a dolphin doctor, so I wanted to study by the sea too.

“I remember a University of Plymouth international representative handing me a prospectus when I was young.

“It looked wonderful but, frankly, I didn’t think I was clever enough for uni, let alone come to one over in the UK.”

This was until Tsian's mum suggested clearing, which is when universities temporarily lower their academic requirements to fill any leftover spaces.

“I thought ‘why not?’ let’s just pick the phone up and see what happens. Never in a million years did I think I’d be accepted and moving halfway across the world within a fortnight,” she added.

After a year on Tsian's initial course, she changed to ocean science and marine conservation, to better pursue her dream of working with dolphins.

“Long-term, I want to work in protection and restoration of sea animals, alongside improving access to the sea and its benefits for disabled people.

"My cousin has non-verbal cerebral palsy and she’s my inspiration for the goal”

On top of her studies, Tsian has become a student ambassador, and works in the university's clearing call centre, to help others achieve their dreams.

She said: "People are so nervous when they phone up, and I remember that only too well, so I just imagine I’m talking to myself when I speak to them”

“I just threw myself into university life. The best thing you can do is get out there and meet people. I went to international welcome week, found friends, and they’ve become like my family.

"Within my time at uni I’ve also been Chair of the Students’ Union Tropical Island Society, and Chair of the Environmental Society, where I organise beach clean ups. It’s certainly been busy but surrounded by great people, it’s been brilliant.

“Even on a day when things get difficult, I just walk up to the Hoe, it’s the most wonderful setting and helps me stay connected with the ocean."