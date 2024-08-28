A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in Gloucester.

Zanele Sibanda was fatally stabbed in Tredworth in the early hours of Tuesday 27 August.

Police said they were called to the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road at around 1.45am to a report that a woman had been stabbed.

The 28-year-old died at the scene.

Tanaka Zivania, 32, of Dora Walk, in Gloucester has been charged with her murder and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday 29 August.

Gloucestershire Police said Ms Sibanda's family had been informed of the charge.

A spokesperson added: "Ms Sibanda's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by family liaison officers."

