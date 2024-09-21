Dan Norris is expected to face a ban on running for re-election as the West of England's Metro Mayor as part of a crackdown on MPs having second jobs, ITV News understands.

Mr Norris has been a regional mayor since May 2021 and was recently elected as the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, unseating the Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg.

But under changes to Labour Party rules, Mr Norris looks set to be blocked from running for a second term when the mayoral election takes place in May next year.

The Labour Party says it is "committed to MPs focusing on being MPs" and the expected rule change "is about the principle of second jobbing bringing mayors into line with leaders and councillors in the Labour Party rule book."

It's understood that the process to select a new Labour candidate for next year's West of England Combined Authority (WECA) election will begin in a few weeks' time.

A number of newly elected Labour MPs in the South West have recently had to stand down as local councillors as a result of the Labour rulebook.

Jayne Kirkham, Labour MP for Truro and Falmouth, and Will Stone, Labour MP for Swindon North, have both had to relinquish council roles to be full-time members of Parliament.

Mr Norris, who beat Jacob Rees-Mogg with a majority of more than 5,000, has spoken of his determination to continue in his role as WECA Mayor and as a newly elected MP.

Speaking to ITV West Country in July, Mr Norris said he hadn't yet made a decision on whether to stand down ahead of the 2025 election, but insisted there was "precedent in politics" for MPs to do two jobs.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…