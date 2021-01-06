The locations of England's new coronavirus vaccination hubs have been revealed, as the government aims to inoculate around 13 million people by mid-February.

In a bid to ramp up vaccination capability, in order to meet the target, the government has converted seven venues into vaccination centres dotted around England.

The prime minister's official spokesman told journalists the centres include:

ExCel Centre in London

Robertson House in Stevenage

Centre for Life in Newcastle

Etihad Tennis Centre in Manchester

Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey

Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol

Millennium Point in Birmingham

The government says there will be more vaccination centres coming, which will join hospitals, GPs and pharmacies in rolling out the immunisation programme.

Boris Johnson's spokesman said he expected the mass vaccination centres to be run with a combination of NHS staff and volunteers.

The UK has begun vaccinating people in the four top priority groups. Credit: PA

He said more pharmacies will join the programme as capacity it ramped up.

More than 1.3 million people in the UK have already been vaccinated.

The government is aiming to vaccinate everyone in England's four top priority groups before easing the national lockdown, with February 15 at the earliest a provisional date.

In order to achieve that goal, it is estimated that two million people will need to be vaccinated per week.

The PM's spokesman said: "We are rolling up and ramping up the programme now and you will see more and more hospitals, GPs, vaccination centres opening, and pharmacies will be part of the vaccination programme."

Number 10 also dismissed reports that Public Health England (PHE) will not make vaccine deliveries on Sundays.

The spokesman said: "That is not the case. PHE runs a seven-day-a-week delivery service and have fulfilled 100% of delivery orders from the NHS on time and in full."

The spokesman was unable to say when volunteer vaccinators would help deliver vaccines but said the NHS "has plans in place to ensure that we can get it out to as many people as quickly as possible".

Speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Johnson said the government will use "every available second" during England's lockdown to place an "invisible shield" around elderly and vulnerable people, via Covid-19 vaccines.

He said the gradual ending of lockdown may begin after the February half term, but people "should remain extremely cautious about the timetable ahead".

Boris Johnson watches a nurse give the Covid vaccine a patient.

The UK has already approved the rollout of two coronavirus vaccines, one developed in Britain by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and another by US firm Pfizer, in collaboration with the German company BioNTech.

Another vaccine, developed by US firm Moderna has been approved by the European Union but British regulators - the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency - are still conducting a review.

Asked why the UK had not yet approved the vaccine, the PM's spokesperson said it's "important" the MHRA is given the time to conduct the review to rigorous safety and efficacy standards.

Mr Johnson's spokesman said the NHS will start rolling out 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca from Monday.