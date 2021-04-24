Thousands of demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday to protest against Covid-19 vaccine passports and coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The protest, organised by the Unite for Freedom group and other Covid-critical organisations, saw people holding placards reading "Do Not Comply" and "We Want Our Freedom".

A poster shared on social media said the protest was for "medical freedom" and promised the "biggest street party London has ever seen".

Ahead of the protest, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they had increased the number of officers in the area.

A statement said: "We are aware of several groups intending to demonstrate in and around central London on Saturday, April 24.

"Gathering for the purpose of a demonstration can be permitted under the current regulations, however, a risk assessment must be completed which sets out how the gathering will be safe and minimise the risk of people transmitting Covid-19.

"An appropriate policing plan will be in place across the weekend with additional officers on the streets of London. They will look to engage with those in attendance to ensure their safety, and that of the public, is not put at risk."

A flyer for the protest that was shared on social media.

Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers - an independent candidate for London mayor - was reportedly at the protest as well as TV nutritionist and I'm A Celebrity... contestant Gillian McKeith.

The protest is in response to debate surrounding the trial of Covid certification in the UK to access entertainment and sporting venues with some discussions questioning whether employers should enforce vaccines.

Earlier this month, MPs and activists warned vaccine passports could be used as a tool for discrimination and could be "divisive".

Currently, coronavirus restrictions in England have eased to allow six people to meet outdoors and the prime minister has said that the UK is on track for restrictions to be further eased on May 17 to allow indoor gatherings.

However, there are concerns over a third wave due to surges of the virus in Europe and India.

The majority of protesters did not appear to be socially distancing and were not wearing face coverings.

Some people were seen singing, dancing or playing instruments in the street.

Lockdown restrictions in England began easing on April 12 allowing pubs and restaurants to reopen outdoor seating areas.

Step four of the government’s roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions for England currently states that all legal limits on social contact will be removed by June 21 at the earliest, when restrictions on large events such as festivals are also expected to ease.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), coronavirus rates have continued to fall across much of the UK.

A government scientific adviser said on Friday that the public should be able to go mask-free by the summer due to the vaccine uptake.