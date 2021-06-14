Play video

'I'm at this point thinking she's dead' - Georgia Laurie detailed what happened as the reptile launched three attacks on her sister

A British woman who saved her twin from a vicious crocodile attack by punching it in the nose has described the horrifying moment she thought her sister was dead.

Georgia Laurie, from Berkshire, was swimming with her twin Melissa and two other friends in Manialtepec Lagoon, Mexico, when a crocodile attacked Melissa and dragged her underwater.

Georgia, 28, who had managed to swim to safety, returned to the water when her sister did not respond to her calls. She then repeatedly punched the crocodile after it returned to attack her sister for the second and third time, until it went away.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, Georgia gave a detailed account of what happened.

Georgia and Melissa Laurie Credit: UGC

She explained it was Melissa who alerted everyone to the crocodile and they all swam to the safety of a nearby bank but Melissa had not made it.

Georgia continued: "When we turned around, I could just hear my sister screaming and then I saw her getting taken underwater.

"So when I managed to get to a bank where I could stand up, I was screaming for her: 'Guys, where is she? Do you know where Mel is? What's going on? What's happening?

"And they didn't know where she was, so we were all screaming her name, but there was no sound, nothing.

Georgia Laurie said travelling with her twin sister Melissa is 'like travelling with your best friend all the time' Credit: UGC

"So at the time, I'm really worried because the last thing I see is her being taken underwater and then she's not responding, so I'm at this point thinking she's dead, honestly. I'm not sure where she is.

"So I swim to where I can hear my friends and then they just say: 'There's her body.' And I see her body floating face down."

Georgia then jumped back in the water to try to rescue her sister but the crocodile returned and grabbed Melissa's leg.

Georgia said: "So I start bashing it on the nose and then it swims away. But my sister, at the time, she was not responding at all. She was blue.

"And so, I tried to revive her and then she started flailing her arms having a fit. I think she thought she was still being attacked."

Signs warning of crocodiles at the lagoon in Mexico, put up after the attack on the British twin sisters Credit: ITV News

She continued: "It comes back again, a second time, so I'm bashing it on the nose but I'm trying to keep her head up at the same time so she doesn't drown. And then it goes away eventually and I then try and drag her to a safety of somewhere more covered.

"I had to actually drag her by her hair because I was so tired."

Georgia described how a boat with a tour guide came by at the right time, but the people on board were not in a position to help at that moment.

It was then that the crocodile returned for the third time, inflicting many injuries on Melissa as it tried to death roll her and drag her away. It eventually went away as Georgia continued to punch it on the nose.

Georgia said: "Honestly, without my friends there, I don't think I would be in the fortunate position I'm in now, because my friends actually ran to get help."

Melissa Laurie is recovering well and is able to talk again, says sister Georgia

Melissa was left with puncture marks all over her legs and abdomen, cuts to her stomach, a fractured wrist, and had water in her lungs, said Georgia. She was also coughing up blood and bile.

Georgia, who called Melissa her "best friend", described the injuries as "really scary".

But she shared the good news that Melissa is recovering well and able to talk and walk a little.

Georgia said: "They've actually brought her out of the coma now. She's doing really well. she was actually incubated and she was in a coma for four days. Her recovery is really good.

"She can talk now. She's got a little bit of movement so she's walking. They just started her on fluids yesterday and they're going to start her on solids probably within the next couple of days."

'I'm trying not to blame anyone for it. It is what it is,' says Georgia

Melissa and Georgia were in Mexico to travel and volunteer. Georgia, a divemaster, wanted to teach diving and teach children English and Melissa wanted to volunteer with animals.

One of the attractions they were drawn to was the bioluminescence phenomenon, the emission of light from living creatures.

Asked what she thought about the unlicensed tour guide who took her and her friends to the lagoon, Georgia said: "To be honest, I'm trying not to blame anyone for it. It is what it is."

She added: "I'm trying to move forward as positively as possible. I don't think it makes sense to blame anyone."

Georgia added she was grateful for all the support she has received from friends, family and strangers and said she did not spend a single night in hospital on her own.