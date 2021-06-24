Travellers in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland can rejoice as popular foreign tourist destinations have been added to the green travel list this summer.

Malta, the Balearic Islands, Madeira and several Caribbean Islands have all been added to each nation's green list, meaning travellers do not need to quarantine on arrival back into the country. But each of the green list destinations have their own testing and quarantine rules for travellers arriving into the country.

So what does it mean when countries are added to the green list and will you need to quarantine when you arrive in any of them? We have all the details for you.

Which countries have just been added to the green list?

Malta

Balearic Islands - Mallorca (Majorca), Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera

Madeira

Caribbean Islands - Anguila, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, and Turks and Caicos Islands

What does it mean when a country is on the green list?

People who are travelling to countries on the green list from England will still need to take a Covid test up to 72 hours before they return to England and a single PCR test on or before day two of their arrival into England - but you do not need to quarantine unless the test result is positive.

Children aged four and under are exempt from the test.

Plenty of tourists will flock to Menorca.

Do I need to quarantine or take a test on arrival to Malta, the Balearic Islands or Madeira?

Malta

No, the only reason you would need to quarantine in Malta is if you do not have proof of a negative Covid test result.

The UK is on Malta's amber list, which means passengers (everyone aged 5 and above) arriving in the country will need to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate before boarding flights to Malta. You will also need to show the physical copy of a negative Covid test when you land in Malta.

The swab test will need to be carried out up to 72 hours (maximum) prior to arrival in Malta.

If a negative PCR test is not presented, a swab test on arrival or a 14-day quarantine period is mandatory on arrival.

All passengers must complete a Public Health Travel Declaration Form and Passenger Locator Form. You must show both forms to airline officials when leaving the UK and health officials when you arrive in Malta.

Everyone arriving (and departing) from Malta has their temperature checked. If you have a high temperature, you will need to take a swab test.

Valletta is the tiny capital of the Mediterranean island nation of Malta.

Balearic Islands

Arrivals from the UK into Spain do not need to take or test or quarantine when arriving into the country.

But all passengers arriving into Spain must complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel declaring any known history of exposure to Covid-19 and give contact details.

If you are travelling to the Balearic Islands from mainland Spain you may be required to present a negative Covid test depending on the region you are travelling from.

Madeira is one of the new green list destinations.

Madeira

To enter Madeira, you must have proof of a negative Covid-19 test or have had both doses of the Covid vaccine at least 15 days prior to travel.

Passengers must take a PCR test 72 hours before travel and upload the test result - children aged 12 and under are exempt.

If you have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, you will be exempt from showing a PCR test on entry and Madeira will accept your NHS letter to demonstrate your vaccination status.

All passengers (except for children aged 12 and under) will need to complete and submit a traveller questionnaire.

Caribbean Islands

Anguilla

If you want to travel to Anguilla, you will need prior approval from the government's health team. You can apply online here.

If you are accepted, you will need to provide evidence of a negative PCR test taken three to five days before the planned date of your arrival.

If you are fully vaccinated you will need to self-isolate for seven days on arrival, and if you have not been fully vaccinated you will need to self-isolate for 10 to 14 days on arrival.

Antigua and Barbuda

Passengers aged 12 years and above must provide evidence of a negative PCR test. On arrival, passengers must complete a Health Declaration Form and will be subject to temperature checks by Port Health Authorities.

All arrivals will be monitored for coronavirus for up to 14 days. The Ministry of Health says it is the decision of the Quarantine Authority on who must self-isolate or quarantine on arrival.

British Indian Ocean Territory

The British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) is not a tourist destination.

British Virgin Islands

On arrival, travellers must provide proof of a negative PCR test and a BVI Gateway Traveller Authorisation Certificate at a cost of $35.00. Unvaccinated children will be tested on arrival and must return for another test on day four.

Barbados

All travellers from the UK arriving in Barbados must present a negative Covid PCR test taken no more than three days in advance of your flight's arrival, but unvaccinated and vaccinated arrivals will be required to spend some time self-isolating.

Passengers must also submit an Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) card 24 hours prior to travel, to which they should upload their negative test result via Travel Form.

If you arrive in Barbados from the UK without a negative PCR test you may be denied entry to the country.

Dominicana

Passengers must complete an online questionnaire 24 hours before arrival and have a PCR test 72 hours before landing. Both must be submitted prior to entry.

A pinprick Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) will be taken on arrival. If the RDT is negative, then the traveller must self-isolate in a government-certified facility for five days before having a further PCR test. If it is positive, a further PCR swab test will be carried out. If the PCR test is positive, a 14-day quarantine will be necessary.

Grenada

Pending a negative PCR test administered on entry, travellers will be required to quarantine for up to 48 hours. All travellers must pre-book approved quarantine accommodation and pre-pay for their test.

Vaccinated arrivals

For vaccinated arrivals, you will have to take a rapid Covid test at the airport or at your government-approved accommodation and you will have to remain on the premises of your accommodation and follow the quarantine rules until you receive the results of your second test.

If you test negative you will not have to quarantine further, but if the result is positive you will be required to self-isolate - you will be transferred to the government isolation facility for 24 hours and you can then request to self-isolate at your holiday accommodation or government approved isolation property.

Unvaccinated arrivals

On arrival, you will have to quarantine at approved facilities - either a designated hotel, villa or a government approved facility - and you will be required to take a second PCR test five days after arrival.

You will need to remain in your hotel room, and may be required to wear an electronic tracking bracelet until you receive the results of your second test - if it's negative you will not be subject to further quarantine.

Cayman Islands

Airports in the Cayman Islands are closed to all inbound and outbound international passenger flights.

Montserrat

Only resident permit holders and Montserratians are allowed to enter Montserrat.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Anyone arriving to the Turks and Caicos Islands is required to obtain pre-travel authorisation via the Turks and Caicos Islands Assured Portal.

This requires evidence of a negative Covid-19 test from a reputable facility taken less than five days prior to arrival in the Turks and Caicos Islands, proof of health/travel insurance with Covid-19 cover and a completed health screening questionnaire.

What other countries are already on the green list?

The addition of Malta, Balearic Islands and Madeira will be a welcome addition for travellers returning to England, as the majority of countries previously on the green list are closed to international tourists, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Here are the other green list countries: