Latest figures will make daunting reading for the travel trade - with one large holiday firm saying most bookings are now for 2022.

The new insight into how Brits are now thinking shows 53% of bookings are for 2022.

TravelSupermarket says this compares to just 12% of searches for 2020 holidays in the same week in 2019.

There are also signs that even when people decide to plan an overseas trip this year, they are pushing it back to later in the year.

Just 13% of all bookings are for December this year (more than September, October and November 2021 combined). Only 21% of bookings have been made this June, July and August and 12% for September, October and November.

The current travel restrictions and lack of clarity mean holidaymakers are looking further ahead to next year rather than this summer.

There are signs that policy change could have a very rapid effect on people's plans and attitudes.

In the last few days since the idea of the double-jabbed avoiding quarantine was first discussed, Spain has seen the most package holiday searches followed by Greece.

