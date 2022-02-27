Play video

Ukrainians from all walks of life have joined the resistance against advancing Russian troops in whatever way they can

As Russian troops continue to advance into Ukraine, these women are singing patriotic songs as they make camouflaged nets to send to soldiers on the frontline.

The powerful footage encapsulates the spirit of a country, determined to do what it can in the face of invasion.

Above them, a banner reads "Unbreakable" - a message of Ukrainian bravery.

'Unbreakable', reads this banner hanging over the singing women Credit: ITV PLC

ITV's Good Morning Britain reporter, Richard Gaisford, met the women in the Western city of Khmelnitsky.

The invasion has entered its fourth day, with Ukrainian cities facing heavy bombing overnight and intense fighting in the strategic southern city of Kharkiv.

Thousands of Ukrainians have rallied to defend the country.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has banned men aged between 18 and 60 from leaving Ukraine, and has dropped age restrictions for people wishing to join the armed forces.

Rifles have been handed out en masse, and information broadcast on how to make petrol bombs.

Footage on social media purports to show civilians standing in the path of a column of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles.

A Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials - but President Zelenskyy said he will not join peace talks in Belarus - describing it as a staging ground for Putin's invasion.

On Sunday morning, the Ukrainian president said Russia should be stripped of its seat at the United Nations Security Council over its invasion of his country.