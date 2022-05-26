Royal family reveals 'PJ the Corgi' emoji for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The royal family has announced the release of a a special corgi emoji to help social media users celebrate the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week. The emoji, called 'PJ', will appear for anyone who tweets the hashtags #PlatinumJubilee, #HM70, #PlatinumPartyatthePalace, #PlatinumJubileePageant or #TheBigJubileeLunch. Revealing the new feature on Thursday, the official royal family Twitter account said they were "hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter".

It comes as the nation prepares to mark the Jubilee over the June bank holiday, starting from Thursday June 2.

The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, when in February she marked 70 years since her ascendency to the throne.

The Queen during a visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Credit: PA

This historic milestone will be celebrated over the upcoming long-weekend in a number of events, including community activities, across the country, with national reflections on the monarch's decades of service.

It will see a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

As well as introducing PJ, the royal family also revealed other "stickers", including a guardsman and his horse enjoying a Jubilee tea, bunting and a popping bottle of champagne.

'With exactly a week to go until The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin in earnest with the spectacular Trooping the Colour, we're launching some social media tools to help you share your Jubilee celebrations in style here on Instagram," a post on the royal family's Instagram account read. "We're hoping as many of you as possible use these tools to celebrate the Jubilee with us here on Instagram."

The Queen, who has suffered from mobility issues, withdrew from several public engagements over recent months, including the state opening of Parliament in May.

But she made a surprise appearance at the opening of the Elizabeth line last week and arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show in a buggy on Monday.