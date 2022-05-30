A major British pub chain is offering free pints on Monday ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Greene King had planned to serve up pints for 6p - the same price they cost the year the Queen was crowned in 1952.

But the chain said it had to drop the plans because it was not permitted to sell beer for the suggested price under current licensing laws.

Instead, hundreds of the chain's pubs will give away one free pint of Greene King IPA to each customer on Monday as part of a series of events to mark the Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne.

Customers visiting a Greene King Local Pub or a Flaming Grill site can claim their freebie by using the secret code word "1952" at the bar.

A Greene King spokesperson said: "One of the ideas we had was for a promotion in 400 of our managed pubs where customers could buy one pint each of Greene King IPA for 6p today – the same price it was in 1952.

"We thought this was a great way to celebrate this remarkable occasion and we’ve been thrilled at the response from customers.

"However, we have some good news for everyone, which is that we will now be giving the Jubilee first pint of Greene King IPA away free of charge today, as we now understand it’s not permissible under the licensing act to charge the 6p.

"Just remember to use the keyword ‘1952’ and check whether your local pub is running the offer plus further details at greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local. Cheers everyone.”

The promotion comes ahead of a host of planned events nationwide to celebrate over the Bank Holiday weekend, with thousands of communities throwing their own Jubilee parties and activities.

The official The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 website gives a map of local events that allows you to search for activities near you.