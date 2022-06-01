It would not be a jubilee without a traditional flypast and this year's airborne salute is unlikely to disappoint fans of aviation and British history.

On Thursday, 70 aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace watched by the Queen and members of the Royal Family.

But if you cannot get to the Mall, there will be plenty of opportunities to see the flypast en route.

Here's what you need to know about where you can see Platinum Jubilee flypast and at what time.

How many aircraft will take place and what will they be?

The full flypast will see 70 aircraft - more than three times the number of aircraft which took part in the Queen’s last birthday parade flypast in central London in 2019.

The formation will include the iconic Red Arrows and the historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The display will feature helicopters from the Royal Navy and the Army and RAF aircraft recently seen responding to events in Kabul and Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen and members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace watch a 2019 flypast. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

When is the flyover?

The flypast on Thursday 2 June 2022 will follow the Queen’s Birthday Parade, known as Trooping The Colour, a display of military pageantry involving 1,500 officers and soldiers and 250 horses from the British Army’s Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

What time is the flyover?

The flypast is expected to soar over the Buckingham Palace balcony at 1pm at 1,000ft – 1,400ft, but there will be opportunities to watch them as they head towards London.

The rehearsal saw the aircraft start in the Wash, East Anglia, travel over the North Sea, Southwold, parts of Suffolk and Southend. If it follows the same route, people in Swaffham, Thetford and Colchester should look up to the skies about 12.45pm.

The aircraft will return over the skies of Kent, Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire after 1pm.

The scene from the roof of Buckingham Palace as crowds gather for the flypast in 2002 Credit: Chris Ison/PA

What if the weather is bad?

The flypast is subject to weather but fortunately for flyover fans, it looks set fair for Thursday.