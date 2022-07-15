'Yes or no?': Tory leadership candidates asked if they think PM is honest

The Tory MPs competing to become the next UK prime minister have been asked during a televised leadership debate if they think Boris Johnson is honest.

During the Channel 4 programme, the five remaining candidates were asked by host Krishnan Guru-Murphy to give a yes or no answer to the question.

Kemi Badenoch answered: “Sometimes.”

Penny Mordaunt said: “There have been some really severe issues and I think he has paid a price for that.”

When he was asked, frontrunner Rishi Sunak said he had tried to give the PM the benefit of the doubt for "as long as possible".

"Ultimately, I reached the conclusion that I couldn’t, and that’s why I resigned… There were a number of reasons that I resigned but trust and honesty was part of that,” he continued.

Liz Truss said Mr Johnson had "been very clear himself that he made mistakes in government” but she had taken his explanation for inaccurate statements over partygate “at face value”.

Tom Tugendhat drew applause from the audience when he answered the question with a simple: “No.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The Channel 4 leadership debate was the first amid this year's contest.

ITV will host the second on Sunday at 7pm. It can be watched live or on catch-up on ITV Hub.